Renault tavern burglarized

By on August 31, 2019 at 11:09 am

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating another burglary that occurred early Saturday morning.

Police said Freeda’s Bar, located at 2071 Main Street in Renault, was burglarized about 3 a.m. The suspect or suspects broke into the video gambling machines once inside the tavern.

There have been a string of burglaries in Monroe County of late. Early Thursday morning, Crazy Train Saloon & Grill at 5237 Kaskaskia Road in Burksville and Big Al’s Dirty Laundry at 125 W. Locust Street in Columbia were burglarized.

In Waterloo, a juvenile was apprehended in connection with multiple burglaries to businesses in the 200 block of West Mill Street, including Mill Street Laundromat and Papa Vito’s Pizza.

