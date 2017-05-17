Renault native turns published author

After serving in the military and retiring from government work, Renault native Andy Rickert has found a new passion in life.

Rickert, 80, faced the challenge of publishing his first memoir titled, “Tomorrow: A Memoir of Love, Family and Dealing with Dementia,” in the summer of 2016. The book explains the events that followed his sister Edna developing dementia that required him to serve as her power of attorney.

“There were a series of circumstances that surrounded her with that,” said Rickert, who now lives in Mechanicsville, Md., with his wife, Bessie. “She had no information on her financial situation, so I had to dig through papers and make a lot of phone calls to figure that out.

“She didn’t know what she had to her name, which, she was worth (more than $1 million). Can you imagine that?”

Edna passed away last year.

In publishing “Tomorrow,” Rickert said he hopes that people can be informed on what they will face should they find themselves in his shoes.

“You can read this and get a heads up on what you might run into as power of attorney and what to do in that situation,” he said.

