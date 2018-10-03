Regionals loom for soccer squads

The postseason path has been made known and local high school soccer teams are priming to bring their “A” games into the stretch run.

IHSA regional pairings were announced Friday in Class 1A and 2A. Class 1A games begin this weekend; Class 2A postseason games begin later this month.

Gibault has played on the final day of the season the past two years, placing third in Class 1A in 2016 and second in Class 2A last year.

The Hawks (10-4-3) went 1-1-1 in recent action, with more tough games on the schedule this week.

Last Tuesday, Gibault tied Belleville East, 1-1. Ryan Swindle scored the goal for the Hawks.

On Thursday, Karson Huels scored a first half goal and assisted on another by Antonio Pepe in Gibault’s 2-0 victory over Catholic school rival Althoff.

On Monday, Gibault dropped a 1-0 contest at home to Collinsville. The Hawks had several scoring chances but just couldn’t sneak one past Collinsville’s keeper.

Huels leads the team in scoring with 12 goals and 10 assists, followed by Logan Doerr with 12 goals and eight assists. Both were key pieces of last year’s state runner-up squad…>>>

