Ralph “Buddy” Ettling | Obituary

Ralph “Buddy” Ettling died March 22, 2017.

He was the former husband of Linda Ettling; dear father of Matt (Amy) Ettling; dear brother of Maurene (Don) Guker, Ron (Chris) Ettling, Karl (Anna) Ettling and Joy Ettling; dear uncle of Krista, Don, Jason, Stephanie, Ben, Megan and Josef, as well as a dear great-uncle, cousin and friend.

A memorial visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. May 13, at Kurtis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road,

Services will conclude at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are requested to Stray Rescue of St. Louis.


