Raging Bulldogs clip Ice Eagles, 6-3

Sports teams from Columbia and Waterloo are natural rivals due to their proximity and a mutual quest for Monroe County supremacy.

Although they play their games on rinks up north in East Alton and Granite City, ice hockey is no different.

The Columbia Ice Eagles and Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs are fierce rivals in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association, and always seem to meet in the postseason. The two teams finished the regular season portion of the MVHCA schedule with identical 11-4-1 records, including a split in two earlier contests.

Entering the Class 2A round robin portion of the schedule on Monday night, the rivals met again in East Alton.

The Raging Bulldogs emerged victorious this time, but there is still plenty of hockey yet to play…>>>

