 Raging Bulldogs clip Ice Eagles, 6-3 - Republic-Times | News

Raging Bulldogs clip Ice Eagles, 6-3

By on January 11, 2017 at 12:07 pm
Jacob Pitt scores the go-ahead goal for the Raging Bulldogs on Monday night. (Greg Stanek photo)

Sports teams from Columbia and Waterloo are natural rivals due to their proximity and a mutual quest for Monroe County supremacy.

Although they play their games on rinks up north in East Alton and Granite City, ice hockey is no different.

The Columbia Ice Eagles and Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs are fierce rivals in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association, and always seem to meet in the postseason. The two teams finished the regular season portion of the MVHCA schedule with identical 11-4-1 records, including a split in two earlier contests.

Entering the Class 2A round robin portion of the schedule on Monday night, the rivals met again in East Alton.

The Raging Bulldogs emerged victorious this time, but there is still plenty of hockey yet to play…>>>

Corey Saathoff

Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.