 R-T wins state awards

R-T wins state awards

By on June 9, 2017 at 4:58 pm

The Republic-Times newspaper, serving Monroe County and surrounding areas since 1890, brought home first place honors from the Illinois Press Association annual awards luncheon held Friday in Springfield.

The paper won first place for Best Website (www.republictimes.net), marking the fourth time in the last five years for such an honor. The R-T also won first place advertising awards for Best Classified Section, Best Holiday Ad and Best Ad Designer (Tammy Taylor).

The paper won second place honors for General Editorial Excellence, Best Full Color Ad and Best House Ad, and third place for Best Sports Photo and Best Signature Ad Page, along with multiple honorable mentions.


Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.