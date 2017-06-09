R-T wins state awards

The Republic-Times newspaper, serving Monroe County and surrounding areas since 1890, brought home first place honors from the Illinois Press Association annual awards luncheon held Friday in Springfield.

The paper won first place for Best Website (www.republictimes.net), marking the fourth time in the last five years for such an honor. The R-T also won first place advertising awards for Best Classified Section, Best Holiday Ad and Best Ad Designer (Tammy Taylor).

The paper won second place honors for General Editorial Excellence, Best Full Color Ad and Best House Ad, and third place for Best Sports Photo and Best Signature Ad Page, along with multiple honorable mentions.