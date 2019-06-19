R-T All-Local Girls Soccer Team

CHS soccer star Kennedy Jones

Monroe County fielded three strong high school girls soccer teams this spring, one of which hoisted a state title trophy.

The Class 1A state champion Columbia Eagles are featured prominently on this year’s Republic-Times All-Local Girls Soccer Team for good reason, with standout players from Waterloo and Gibault also making the list.

FIRST TEAM

Kennedy Jones, Columbia. This senior earned Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association All-State Team honors after scoring 21 goals with 13 assists for the state champs. She will continue her soccer career at Southeast Missouri State.

Payton Richter, Waterloo. The leading scorer for the Bulldogs this season, this fabulous freshman recorded 27 goals and 10 assists on the season.

Haley Glover, Columbia. The leading scorer for the Eagles with 26 goals and 13 assists, this junior earned IHSSCA All-Sectional Team honors.

Hannah Stearns, Gibault. A strong sophomore season resulted in Stearns leading the young Hawks in scoring with seven goals and six assists.

Fae Harrell, Columbia. Another senior leader for the Eagles, Harrell finished with 24 goals and 13 assists this season.

Chloe Graff, Columbia. Yet another senior standout for the Eagles, Graff provided quickness on offense and finished with 17 goals and 11 assists this season.

Halle Haudrich, Gibault. The anchor of Gibault’s defense, this junior was named to the IHSSCA All-Sectional Team. She’ll be looked on to lead the Hawks in 2020.

Jaycee Cotton, Waterloo. Only a sophomore, Cotton earned an IHSSCA Honorable Mention nod for her solid play on defense. She also recorded three goals and four assists.

Paige Kinzinger, Waterloo. This junior earned IHSSCA All-Sectional Team honors after recording eight goals and nine assists for the Bulldogs.

Jenna Jackson, Columbia. Not only did this senior provide solid defense, but her deep throw-ins led to any scoring opportunities for the Eagles. She finished with two goals and 10 assists.

Rylee Iorio, Columbia. Every state champion soccer squad needs an elite netminder, and Columbia had just that. The senior posted a 27-2-1 record with a save percentage of .887 and 20 shutouts this spring. She will continue her soccer career at Union University…

