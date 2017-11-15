R-T All-Local Football Team

Although none of the local high school football teams enjoyed much in the way of conference or postseason glory, there was still plenty of talent on display this fall.
Here’s a look at this year’s Republic-Times All-Local Football Team.
OFFENSE
Leading the way for the All-Local Team on offense are a pair of talented running backs: Waterloo junior Dalton Viglasky and Columbia senior Colton Byrd.
Viglasky, who also stars for the Waterloo wrestling squad, rushed for 1,015 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Bulldogs this season. He also earned first team all-conference honors for his kick returning capabilities.
Byrd, who holds Columbia’s all-time career rushing TD record, rushed for 1,098 yards and 14 TDs despite missing multiple games with a serious knee injury.
Joining Viglasky and Byrd on the All-Local Team are sophomore brothers Nic and Sam Horner, the twin sons of Columbia head coach Scott Horner. Nic threw for more than 1,300 yards and 16 TDs this season, and also had three rushing scores. Despite missing some time due to injury, Sam finished with 349 yards receiving and averaged nearly 22 yards per catch as a wide receiver. He also kicked four field goals and seven extra points.
Columbia senior wide receiver Jordan Holmes is an obvious choice for the All-Local Team. He is the all-time career leader in receiving yards at the school, and had 614 yards with six TDs this season. Holmes is attracting Division I college interest in both football and basketball.
Another Bulldog worthy of All-Local Team honors is receiver Jackson Ivers. The senior became the primary pass-catching target for Waterloo this season, pulling down six TDs with 232 yards.
Any good football fan knows an offense is only as strong as its offensive line. This year’s All-Local Team features quality linemen in Waterloo’s Spencer Woodall, Noah Meppiel and Amear Farag, Columbia’s Mitch Huebner, and Dupo’s Chase Putnam.
