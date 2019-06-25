R-T All-Local Baseball Team

Philip Reinhardt

With both Waterloo and Gibault bringing home state trophies, Valmeyer winning a fourth straight regional crown and Columbia posting another 20-win season, there was baseball talent galore in Monroe County.

Here’s the Republic-Times All-Local Baseball Team for 2019, which features two strong teams and a solid honorable mention group.

FIRST TEAM

Mark Branz, Gibault. This senior all-stater heads the local list. He led the Hawks to a Class 1A runner-up finish by hitting .442 with a .563 on base percentage, 14 stolen bases, 17 doubles and 49 runs and went 9-1 on the mound with 72 strikeouts in 53.7 innings.

Shane Wilhelm, Columbia. A Mizzou commit, Wilhelm finished his Eagles career by going 6-2 on the mound with a 1.14 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 61.3 innings. He also hit .311 with 29 runs.

Riley McCarthy, Valmeyer. The lefthanded-hitting catcher had a breakout junior season for the Pirates, hitting .453 with a .544 on base percentage, 36 RBIs and 36 runs.

Ty Kueper, Waterloo. A sweet-swinging senior lefty led the Bulldogs in hitting at .387 with a .525 on base percentage, 11 doubles and 27 RBIs.

Austin Sweeney, Gibault. Somewhat overshadowed by the amazing numbers put up by Branz, this senior was a consistent offensive piece of the puzzle for the Hawks. He hit .421 with 51 runs and 14 stolen bases.

Philip Reinhardt, Valmeyer. This southpaw senior-to-be makes the list yet again after going 5-2 with a 1.58 ERA on the mound and hitting .385 (.491 on base percentage) with 24 RBIs and 31 runs.

Tim Reinholz, Gibault. Another senior-to-be, Reinholz was on fire during Gibault’s deep postseason run and finished with a .404 average, five home runs, 43 RBIs, 34 runs and 21 stolen bases. He also went 3-2 as a pitcher with a 3.43 ERA.

AJ Mueller, Columbia. The big bopper of the Eagles lineup this spring, Mueller hit .394 with five home runs and 44 RBIs.

Logan Seidler, Valmeyer. This senior finished his high school baseball career in style, hitting .406 with 38 RBIs.

Dustin Crawford, Waterloo. A super sophomore season on the mound from Crawford helped lead the Bulldogs to the state tournament. He went 12-2 with a 1.51 ERA and also hit .293. He’ll be back for more in 2020…

