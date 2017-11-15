Queen of Hearts raffle for SPPCS

When Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School athletic director John Green started brainstorming a fundraiser for his department, he knew he would need to think outside of the box.

“We knew that other fundraisers we were doing weren’t getting the results we wanted — we had tried some trivia nights and mouse races. And the mouse race had run its course,” he said.

Green looked for inspiration while hanging out and talking to his friends one night when the perfect idea came to light.

“A friend of mine said, ‘Why don’t you try doing a Queen of Hearts drawing,’” he recalled. And I said, ‘That sounds like a great idea. I’ll have to find a venue.’

“So I started looking, and I’ll be honest, I called up multiple businesses in town. But I settled on Stubborn German because Chris and Tammy (Rahn) have kids that go to the school.”

The Rahns were happy to oblige, knowing they could benefit the school where they send their two little ones.

“It sounded like a great way to help the athletic department. And I thought it would be a great way to bring more people in to our business,” Tammy said. “We don’t get a huge crowd on Tuesday nights.”

The Queen of Hearts drawing will take place at 7 p.m. every Tuesday at the brewery until someone wins. If a participant’s name gets drawn, he will automatically win $25. This person then chooses a card out of a standard 52-card deck, hoping to reveal the Queen of Hearts…>>>

Read the rest of this story in the November 15 issue of the Republic-Times.

