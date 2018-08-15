Queen of Hearts drawing builds momentum

The Queen of Hearts drawing at Stubborn German Brewing Co. in Waterloo is heating up as the jackpot stood at more than $53,985 with only 15 cards remaining Tuesday night.

There was no winner, so the jackpot grows even more for next week.

Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School Athletic Director John Green first proposed the raffle as a novel way to raise money for the school’s athletic department.

“It’s been doing really, really well,” Green said. “We’ve been able to produce income for our athletic department and even income we could utilize within other departments of the school.”

With throngs of people now flocking to the brewery every Tuesday at 7 p.m. for the drawing, Stubborn German co-owner Tammy Rahn said she deems the fundraiser a success as well…>>>

