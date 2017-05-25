Police investigating Schnucks thefts
By Corey Saathoff
on May 25, 2017 at 2:04 pm
The Waterloo Police Department is investigating multiple recent reports of thefts from Schnucks.
Police released two surveillance photos of the suspect or suspects. It could be of the same man or of two different guys, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo police at 939-3377.
Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times.