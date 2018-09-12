Police Blotter | 9/5/2018

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Aug. 28

Kyle D. Batson, 31, of Columbia, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant and for no valid license and expired registration on I-255 westbound.

Kevin D. Howard, 48, of Arnold, Mo., was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant on Admiral Parkway northbound at Eagle Drive.

Aug. 31

Amanda S. Maxfield, 28, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI, improper lane usage and no insurance on Admiral Parkway at Carl Street.

Sept. 1

Cory D. Vogt, 28, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol and speeding at Red Roof Liquor & Lotto, 301 Southport Drive.

Brandon M. Gray, 37, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI at Red Roof Liquor & Lotto, 301 Southport Drive.

Jonathan J. Bromeier, 24, of St. Louis, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant in the 1500 block of North Main Street.

Adam J. Kemp, 41, of Caseyville, was arrested on an in-state warrant on I-255.

Paul D. Greenfield, 34, of St. Louis, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Palmer Road at Southport Drive.

Sept. 2

Jeremy S. Sewell, 38, of Sparta, was arrested on an in-state warrant and for no insurance, driving while license revoked and improper display of plates at 300 Columbia Center.

Kayla A. Patterson, 35, of Arnold, Mo., was arrested for theft of services at 223 Southwoods Center.

Martin F. Capiz, 59, of Cahokia, was arrested for DUI and no insurance on Southport Drive at Palmer Road.

Millstadt Police

Aug. 26

Josie M. Proffitt, 18, of Swansea, was arrested for DUI and possession of a fraudulent identification card on East Washington Street.

Aug. 29

Ervin L. Sanders Jr., 33, of Cahokia, was arrested on felony and traffic warrants out of St. Clair County and was also charged with no valid license, illegal transportation of alcohol and defective windshield on North Jefferson Street.

Monroe County Sheriff

Aug. 29

A 17-year-old Valmeyer girl was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident that occurred about 2:45 p.m. on Route 156 near Old Baum Church Road. The girl’s 2008 Dodge Caliber hydroplaned before colliding nearly head-on with a 2011 Jeep carry-all driven by Dennis Valentine, 71, of Valmeyer. Valentine was transported to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis County for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

Aug. 30

Blake L. Goodman, 23, of Belleville, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam), driving while license suspended, no insurance and suspended registration at Southwoods Center in Columbia.

An abandoned white truck found stuck in a field well off the roadway in the area of Old Bluff Road in Columbia turned out to be reported stolen out of Caseyville. The vehicle was towed to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department for an Illinois State Police crime scene unit to process it for evidence.

Sept. 2

Christina Webster, 37, of Smithton, was arrested for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol, expired registration and failure to dim headlights on LL Road at Doyle Road.

Sept. 3

Brandon L. Pegg, 19, of Waterloo, was arrested for domestic battery at 5726 State Route 3.

Waterloo Police

Aug. 8

Michael Cunningham, 35, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage on Route 3 at Plaza Drive.

Aug. 28

Robert S. Wilson, 33, of Fults, was issued city ordinance violations for possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia on Elaine Drive at Debra Lane. He was also arrested for no insurance.

Aug. 29

James Throop, 39, of Evansville, was arrested on a Randolph County failure to appear warrant.

Aug. 30

Waterloo police and Monroe County EMS responded shortly after 10 p.m. to the area of East Fourth Street near Rogers Street after a 17-year-old was reportedly struck by a moving vehicle. The teen sustained a minor arm injury and did not require medical transport. An unidentified dark-colored SUV struck the pedestrian and continued on. The force of the impact caused the teen to fall against a parked car.

Aug. 31

Connor M. Kolmer, 21, of Waterloo, was charged with possession of cannabis (more than 30 grams, less than 100 grams) following a March 21 incident.

Sept. 3

Randall Rettinghouse, 51, of New Athens, was arrested for DUI and failure to signal on Park Street.