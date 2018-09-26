Police Blotter | 9/19/2018

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Sept. 12 – Megan N. Weiss, 29, of Dupo, was arrested for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol, possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia at 850 Columbia Center.

Sept. 13 – Eric Campbell, 27, of East Carondelet, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant for retail theft.

Sept. 16 – Christa N. Riley, 39, of Dupo, was arrested for DUI, speeding and improper lane usage on I-255 northbound.

Sept. 17 – Demarcus D. Pasley, 32, of East St. Louis, was arrested on a Madison County failure to appear warrant and for no valid license on Route 3 southbound at Southwoods Drive.

Sept. 17 – The theft of a 5-foot-by-8-foot Rice utility trailer from the 100 block of South Main Street is under investigation. The owner last saw the trailer, valued at $1,000, parked at the back of their property at 7 a.m. Sept. 16. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 281-5151.

Millstadt Police

Sept. 6 – At 4:40 a.m., an officer conducting a routine business check at Millstadt Pharmacy, 120 W. Washington Street, observed forced entry to the back of the business. Upon further investigation, it was revealed the alarm had been tampered with, although an audible alarm sounded for a short time. A significant amount of narcotics were stolen from the business. Police are viewing video surveillance, although it appears a suspect entered the business shortly after 3:30 a.m. The surveillance also shows two suspects near the business about 1 a.m. Anyone with information is asked to call 476-7250.

Sept. 7 – At 8:23 a.m., police responded to a motorcycle crash in the 600 block of West Washington Street. The female operator of the motorcycle lost control while making the turn where South Illinois Street becomes Washington Street. She was transported to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Monroe County Sheriff

Sept. 10 – Olajuwon Johnson, 24, of St. Clair County, was arrested on an Illinois Department of Corrections parole violation on Garleb Road at B Road.

Sept. 12 – Emergency personnel responded shortly after 6:50 a.m. to a crash in the area of 3011 HH Road near Deer Hill Road in rural Waterloo. The vehicle had driven off the roadway into Fountain Creek. Dylan Smith, 34, of Waterloo, was cited for driving too fast for conditions and failure to report a crash to police.

Sept. 12 – A possible report of fraud is under investigation after a resident on South Ronnie Drive purchased a Ranger for $2,000 on Craigslist but never received the item.

Sept. 13 – Bryce Burgdorf, 21, of Red Bud, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant on Route 3 at South Library Street in Waterloo.

Sept. 16 – Bobby S. Grosser, 47, was arrested on a Collinsville Police Department warrant on Country Club Lane at North Rogers Street in Waterloo.

Sept. 16 – Jeremiah Matthews, 20, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant and cited for unlawful consumption of alcohol on West Monroe Street in Hecker.

Waterloo Police

Sept. 4 – Shannon Hudgens, 45, of Festus, Mo., was arrested on warrants out of Wayne County, Mo., and also for fugitive from justice.

Sept. 11 – Dylan J. Michael, 25, of Waterloo, was arrested at 7052 Fountain Creek Ridge Lane on a Monroe County probation violation for possession of a controlled substance. He was also arrested for retail theft stemming from an Aug. 23 incident at Walmart.

Sept. 13 – Devin Conaway, 25, of Waterloo, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm ammunition without FOID, no front plate, no insurance, unlawful display of plates and defective windshield at Circle K, 209 S. Market Street.

Sept. 14 – Douglas Moore, 65, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Jefferson County, Mo., warrant on Rau Street.

Sept. 14 – Marlon Brown, 60, of Bellefontaine Neighbors, Mo., was arrested for DUI on Route 3.

Sept. 14 – Tina Obst, 46, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Clayton, Mo., failure to appear warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

Sept. 14 – Angela King, 58, of Dupo, was arrested on an Effingham County warrant

Sept. 17 – Police are encouraging Walmart customers to keep an eye on their wallets after at least six customers reported wallets missing from purses in unattended carts inside the store over the past several days. Police are investigating the thefts. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 939-3377.