Police Blotter | 6/19/19

Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

June 11

Tyrone Bunton, 51, of East St. Louis, was arrested on in-state warrants and for driving while license revoked, no insurance and expired registration at 1439 Evergreen Lane.

June 13

Paul A. Lee, 52, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI and failure to signal at 602 Briar Lake Place.

Liam M. Jones, 22, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI, speeding and no insurance on Frontage Road at Route 3.

June 17

Troy Blevins, 27, of Dupo, was arrested for domestic battery after allegedly biting the finger of a female victim on Route 3 at Valmeyer Road.

Monroe County Sheriff

June 11

Lance Mason, 64, of Cahokia, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Richard Callecod, 69, of Crawfordsville, Ind., was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

June 13

Jacklyn McCormack was arrested on a Clinton County warrant on KK Road at Kaskaskia Road.

June 15

Michael S. Allen, 47, of St. Louis, was arrested for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol and improper lane usage on Ridge Road.

June 17

Lucky B. Miner, 46, of St. Louis, was arrested for burglary and felony theft in connection with an incident at Route 3 Bar & Grill on Dec. 10, 2017. He is charged with unlawfully entering the tavern and stealing an ATM machine. He remains in the Monroe County Jail on $100,000 bond.

Maximus R. Conley, 18, of Waterloo, was arrested for domestic battery after allegedly shooting a male victim with an air pistol (pellet gun) and striking him in the back with a baseball bat at 5884 Goeddeltown Road.

Waterloo Police

June 10

Travis Thier, 20, of Waterloo, was cited for unlawful consumption of alcohol and issued an ordinance violation for possession of drug paraphernalia at McDonald’s, 176 Marketplace Drive.

Stephanie Kueker, 24, of Granite City, and Dylan Kueker, 24, of Prairie du Rocher, were each arrested for retail theft after allegedly hiding kids clothing, alcohol and other grocery items in a storage container at checkout at Walmart with the intention of stealing the items.

June 11

Brenden Gossage, 23, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

June 12

Melda Cobb, 36, of Waterloo, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant in the 500 block of West Mill Street.

June 15

Nicholas Fannon, 27, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI and expired registration on North Moore Street at Columbia Avenue.

June 17

Tyler Smith, 25, homeless, was arrested for domestic battery at Super 8, 112 Warren Drive.