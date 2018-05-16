Police Blotter | 5/9/2018

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

April 28

The theft of loose change from an unlocked vehicle at 108 Hawthorne Place is under investigation.

May 1

Jared M. Ahart, 30, of Swansea, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Route 3 at Wedgewood Drive.

May 3

Police were called to Great Clips, 990 Columbia Centre, shortly after 7 p.m. to investigate a customer leaving the business without paying for services. The incident is under investigation.

May 4

Christopher A. Shadowens, 55, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI, no insurance, improper lane usage and driving on the sidewalk on North Main Street at Lepp Street.

May 5

Jason L. Erickson, 41, of Pacific, Mo., was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage on I-255.

Ross A. Meister, 54, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI and speeding on Route 3 at the I-255 split.

May 6

An employee cleaning the restroom shortly after 9:30 p.m. inside MotoMart, 286 Southwoods Center, discovered an envelope containing a white powdery substance believed to be an illegal drug. Police collected the evidence and are investigating.

May 7

An Illinois State Police crime scene unit assisted in the investigation of an April 7 theft of a Ford F-250 truck on Temple Street after it was recently recovered in St. Louis County. The investigation continues.

Millstadt Police

April 29

Evan Fischer, 21, of Smithton, was charged with theft in connection with a March 2 incident at Casey’s General Store on East Washington Street.

April 30

William C. Kramer, 32, of New Athens, was charged with burglary and theft in connection with a Jan. 11 incident at the Millstadt VFW. A room inside the hall had been broken into with money stolen.

Monroe County Sheriff

April 28

Juan Monge, 35, and Judith Mungia, 51, both of Red Bud, were cited for criminal trespassing in the area of 8700 Brickey Road.

May 2

A 2017 KIA driven by Tyffany K. Gilliland, 35, of Shiloh, swerved to avoid an animal and drove off the roadway into an embankment in the area of Country Club Lane just south of Barn Road about 10:05 a.m. She was transported to Memorial Hospital by Monroe County EMS for treatment of minor injuries.

Jayla D. Jenkins, 19, of Swansea, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant on Bluff Road at Fountain Road.

May 3

Shyann Alstat, 38, of Lenzburg, was cited for improper use of electronic device and no insurance on Braun Road at Route 159.

Terry Hergenroeder, 35, of Freeburg, was cited for improper use of electronic device on North Main Street at East Jefferson Street in Hecker.

May 4

Kyle R. Macklin, 27, of French Village, Mo., was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

May 5

Brian Helvey, 37, was arrested for battery on Fountain Road.

Waterloo Police

May 2

A two-vehicle crash occurred about 11:45 a.m. on Route 3 at North Market Street. Police said a 1997 Chevrolet S-10 driven by Tylor Kitchell, 20, of Waterloo, was turning left onto southbound Route 3 from the Huck’s parking lot when it collided with a 2016 Harley-Davidson driven by Wayne Feazel, 65, of Mascoutah. Feazel was transported to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis County. Kitchell was cited for improper turning.

George Schneider IV, 38, of New Athens, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and unlawful use of weapons (blackjack knife) following a traffic stop on North Market Street near Taco Bell. The driver, Alexander Rose, 24, of Belleville, was arrested for driving on a suspended license.

Leah Reed, 30, of Waterloo, was arrested on two counts of possession of a controlled substance (heroin), possession of a hypodermic syringe, possession of drug paraphernalia and on a St. Clair County warrant in the 300 block of West Fourth Street.

May 5

Timothy Moyer Jr., 45, of Okawville, was arrested for DUI and on a St. Clair County warrant in the 600 block of North Market Street.

Debra Lewis, 59, of Waterloo, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant.

May 7

Tylor Kitchell, 20, of Waterloo, was cited for unlawful consumption of alcohol and illegal possession of alcohol in the 300 block of North Library Street.