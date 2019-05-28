Police Blotter | 5/22/19

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

May 15

Bethany J. Dahm, 37, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage on Columbia Lakes Drive at Brookfield Court.

May 16

A white 1999 Ford pickup hauling a gray 2015 Sure-Trac box trailer was stolen sometime between 4 and 6:15 a.m. from the 500 block of Fairfax Drive. The stolen truck has Illinois plates 309337D and the trailer has Illinois plate 1295 LN. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Columbia police at 618-281-5151.

Logan J. Blackwood, 21, of St. Louis, was arrested for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol, no insurance and speeding on Route 3 at I-255.

Gwen D. Stine, 49, of Arnold, Mo., was arrested for DUI, improper lane usage and failure to signal on Route 3.

May 17

Charles Bossch, 57, of Herculaneum, Mo., was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage on Route 3 at Palmer Road.

Monroe County Sheriff

May 13

William Frizzelle, 35, of Columbia, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

May 14

Tammy L. Boren, 49, of Ruma, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

May 15

Bryan J. Roudis, 62, of Morris, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

Gerald L. Savant, 30, of Caseyville, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

May 17

Jamie Lester, 40, of Waterloo, was cited for improper use of electronic communications device (cell phone) on Route 3 at Valmeyer Road in Columbia.

Dennis Ohlendorf, 66, of Belleville, was cited for improper use of electronic communications device (cell phone) on Route 3 at Palmer Road in Columbia.

Thomas Polson, 54, was arrested on a Jefferson County, Mo., warrant.

Mehmed Becirovic, 27, of St. Louis, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (heroin) following a traffic stop on Route 3 at Hanover Road.

May 18

Kenneth Schmidt, 40, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant for harassment through electronic communication as well as speeding and driving while license suspended.

May 19

Michael Wills, 50, of East St. Louis, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of felony retail theft.

Waterloo Police

May 9

A retail theft at Sears Hometown Store, 1349 Jamie Lane, is under investigation. At about 2:30 p.m., a white male aged 25-35 and a white female aged 45-50 entered the store. The suspects left with at least two pneumatic impact wrenches. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Waterloo police at 939-3377.

May 15

Allen Wittenborn, 47, of Baldwin, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant and for felony driving while license revoked on South Market Street at Route 3.

May 17

A student at Waterloo High School was issued a city ordinance violation for unlawful possession of an e-cigarette.

May 18

Dennis Hooker, 34, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI and driving without headlights on Market Street at Plaza Drive.