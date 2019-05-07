Police Blotter | 5/1/19

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

April 23

Zachary J. Gaeng, 26, of St. Charles, Mo., was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant on Goodhaven Drive at Bottom Avenue.

April 27

Mark A. Wiggins, 39, of Prairie du Rocher, was arrested for obstructing identification and possession of LSD/analog with intent to deliver on Route 3 at Southwoods Drive.

Eric D. Read, 24, of Columbia, was arrested for resisting a peace officer and on a Monroe County warrant at 515 Centerville Road.

Millstadt Police

April 17

Michael S. Torres, 37, of Millstadt was arrested for aggravated domestic battery (strangulation) and three counts of domestic battery following an incident on South Jefferson Street.

April 18

Following an investigation into a burglary to vehicle report on Rhineland Place and the theft of license plates from a vehicle on Danube Drive, Jennifer A. McClure, 35, of Millstadt, was charged with residential burglary, theft, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl). Also arrested was Timothy J. Snyder, 24, of St. Louis, for attempted escape from a police car, possession of methamphetamine, felony criminal damage to a police car and obstructing identification. Kaitlin N. Boster, 28 of St. Louis, was arrested on a felony warrant out of Camden County, Mo.

April 26

Officers took reports of criminal damage/attempted entry to two vehicles in the Alpine Trails Subdivision. The incidents occurred about 5:30 a.m. A possible suspect vehicle is a white Ford F250 pickup with a long bed, Missouri plates and a white decal on the back window featuring a cow. Anyone with information is asked to call 618-476-7250.

Monroe County Sheriff

April 21

Scott Schmidt, 33, of Smithton, was cited for improper use of an electronic communications device on Route 159 at Wiegand Road.

Allyson Crow, 36, of Mascoutah, was cited for improper use of an electronic communications device on North Main Street in Hecker.

April 22

Jason A. Glaenzer, 41, of Waterloo, was cited for improper use of an electronic communications device on Route 3 at Gilmore Lake Road.

Luis I. Gutierrez, 44, of Waterloo, was cited for improper use of an electronic communications device on Route 3 at Illinois Avenue.

April 23

Michael Kalagian, 35, was arrested on multiple St. Clair County warrants on Route 3 at North Moore Street.

Ronny Geissert, 31, of Columbia, was cited for improper use of an electronic communications device on South Main Street in Hecker.

Edward Kupinski, 59, of Benton, Ky., was cited for improper use of an electronic communications device on Route 3 at Rose Lane.

Jeffrey Chester, 33, of Waterloo, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) on Route 3 at Hanover Road.

April 28

Shaun M. Gallagher, 39, of St. Louis, was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage on Route 3 at Hanover Road.

Dave Mothershead, 45, of Fults, was arrested for domestic battery on Rolling Hills Lane.

April 29

The theft of a zero turn mower from a shed in the area of 7300 DD Road is under investigation.

St. Clair County Sheriff

April 26

At 8:20 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a rural Millstadt residence located near the intersection of Forrest Hill Road and Otten Road. The resident observed three white males trying to pry open the back door of the residence and they fled when they found out the homeowner was there. During a search for the suspects, a 2008 Ford truck found stuck in a field turned out to be stolen from Pacific, Mo. A house the truck was located at had also been broken into. After two hours of searching, officers located three suspects hiding behind another house off Otten Road. Charges are pending.

Valmeyer Police

April 24

Mandy Herring, 40, of Valmeyer, was arrested on a felony warrant for deceptive practice on North Cedar Bluff Drive.

Waterloo Police

April 21

Stephanie Jackson, 46, of Waterloo, was arrested for retail theft at Walmart. She is alleged to have stolen a 48-pack of batteries from the store.

April 24

One juvenile was issued a curfew violation and another was cited for trespassing after dusk at Lakeview Park shortly before 3:30 a.m.

April 26

Scott Drennan, 54, of Columbia, was issued a city ordinance violation for public urination at the intersection of Main and Mill streets.

April 28

Taylor Toal, 20, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage on Route 3 at North Moore Street.