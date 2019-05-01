Police blotter | 4/24/19

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

April 17

Hannibal E. Powers, 19, of Millstadt, was arrested for stalking and possession of a controlled substance (heroin) on North Main Street at Wedgewood Drive. The stalking charge alleges he “monitored, observed and surveilled” a Columbia police officer on multiple occasions.

April 19

Kevin R. Beabout, 36, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI, failure to signal, disobeying a stop sign and improper driving on the shoulder in the 1100 block of North Main Street.

April 21

Joseph R. Loez, 25, of Columbia, was arrested for domestic battery at 236 Veterans Parkway.

Millstadt Police

April 18

Police took multiple reports of thefts from vehicles in the Alpine Meadows subdivision. Anyone who may have observed suspicious behavior in that area is asked to call 618-476-7250.

Monroe County Sheriff

April 14

Five people were cited for violating Scott’s after failing to yield one lane for emergency vehicles pulled over on the side of the road: Lamonta R. Swarn, 24, of Cahokia; Catharine A. Magel, 62, of Red Bud; Courtney R. Power, 25, of Edwardsville; Kate Flanagan, 29, of Waterloo; and Carol Multock, 60, of Waterloo.

April 16

Ashley Kirby, 31, of Columbia, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia on North Main Street at Wedgewood Drive.

April 19

Amber D. Grimes, 33, of Waterloo, was arrested on two counts of possession of methamphetamine and one count of possession of a controlled substance on Route 3 at Warren Drive. Also arrested was Steven Fry, 45, of Waterloo, on a Monroe County warrant.

Brian Trudt, 34, of St. Louis, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

April 21

Julie Brigance, 52, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI and no rear registration plate light on Route 3 at EE Road.

April 22

Erica Scales, 36, of St. Louis, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and possession of ammunition without FOID. Michael Chastain, 45, of Belleville, was also arrested on the same charges.

Marcia A. Sutton, 49, of Waterloo, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).

April 23

Emergency personnel responded about 5:45 p.m. to a rollover crash on Route 156 east of Waterloo. The crash, which was just west of Goeddeltown Road, involved a Ford truck with a camper shell. There were children in the vehicle. Only minor injuries were reported.

Waterloo Police

April 14

Matthew Notter, 22, of Waterloo, and Jeremy Rettig, 23, of Fults, were each cited for illegal transportation of alcohol (passenger) on Main Street at Mill Street.

April 18

Sherry Dilbeck, 60, of Prairie du Rocher, was arrested for retail theft at Walmart and also on a Monroe County warrant. She is alleged to have stolen jewelry, a book and a clothing item from the store.

April 20

Keith Goeddel, 36, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI at Mobil On the Run, 1000 N. Illinois Route 3.

April 21

The bartender for Uncle John’s RRR Bar at 141 S. Main Street, Halli Dawson, 21, of Columbia, was issued a city ordinance violation for “loud and raucous” noise at about 10 p.m.

April 23

Michael Lasky, 60, of Columbia, was arrested on a Pulaski County warrant.