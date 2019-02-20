Police Blotter | 2/13/2019

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Feb. 6

Thanh T. Nguyen, 39, of St. Louis, was arrested for DUI at 1 Christ Church Way.

Joseph P. Wilson, 42, of Ellis Grove, was arrested on two counts of felony criminal damage to property (over $500). It is alleged that he damaged a 2003 Kia Optima and 2004 Chevrolet Blazer in the 500 block of South Main Street.

Millstadt Police

Feb. 11

Sometime between 5 p.m. and 6:10 p.m., a vehicle was burglarized on the parking lot of Millstadt Market Place near StongArm CrossFit in the 700 block of West Washington Street. The vehicle was locked and a window was broken out. Anyone who noticed anything suspicious is asked to call 618-476-7250.

Monroe County Sheriff

Feb. 6

A building in the 9400 block of Booster Station Road was broken into, but nothing was reported missing. Forced entry was gained through a door on the north side, which was subsequently left open. Pipes inside the building froze as a result.

Feb. 7

Jesse L. Matthews, 37, was arrested on a Madison County warrant in Valmeyer.

Feb. 8

Joshua R. Ohmart, 42, of Freeburg, was arrested for DUI and illegal transportation of alcohol in the 3900 block of State Route 156.

Feb. 10

Zachary A. Notter, 26, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI following a non-injury rollover crash that occurred about 1 a.m. in the 2500 block of State Route 156.

Waterloo Police

Feb. 1

Susan Johnson, 54, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Feb. 5

D’Angelo Miller, 22, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant and also for resisting a peace officer at 215 Osterhage Drive.

A juvenile was issued a city ordinance violation for unlawful possession of an e-cigarette at Waterloo Junior High School.

Feb. 6

A juvenile was issued a city ordinance violation for unlawful possession of an e-cigarette at Waterloo Junior High School.

Feb. 8

Police are searching for a 44-year-old Waterloo man who left his home in the 500 block of South Market Street while armed with a firearm after making threats to harm himself. He is since believed to have traveled by vehicle to Missouri to visit a relative.

Feb. 9

Maclain Nobbe, 18, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI, failure to provide information after striking an unattended vehicle, no insurance and driving without headlights on South Library Street.

Feb. 10

Brendan Allen, 27, of Waterloo, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (amphetamine) and possession of cannabis (more than 30 grams) at Circle K, 209 S. Market Street.