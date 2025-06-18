ATM theft attempt in Columbia 

Republic-Times- June 18, 2025
Oscar R. Ilarraza

A Miami, Fla., man was arrested in Monroe County on charges of conspiracy to commit a financial crime and attempted theft.

According to court records, Oscar R. Ilarraza, 26, allegedly “took a substantial step toward the commission of a theft” on March 20 by surveilling and attempting to enter an ATM at the State Bank location at 1551 N. Main Street in Columbia.

The filing further alleges Ilarraza and others conspired to take more than $10,000 but less than $100,000 in cash from the ATM.

Ilarraza was placed into  custody last week at the Monroe County Jail pending a pretrial release hearing at the courthouse.

Prior to securing an interpreter for this hearing, the Department of Homeland Security received word of his arrest and took him into federal custody. 

