Police Blotter | 12/19/2018

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Dec. 10

Brian D. Garcia, 42, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol and improper lane usage in the 100 block of East Plum Street.

Dec. 11

Gabriel W. Teeter, 40, of St. Louis, was arrested on an in-state warrant on North Main Street at Rueck Road.

Dec. 12

The theft of wheels and tires from a Chevy Silverado parked on the lot at Weber Chevrolet, 701 Old State Route 3, is under investigation. An Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services unit assisted in the investigation. Anyone who may have observed suspicious activity outside the dealership is asked to call 281-5151.

Edward L. Rulo, 35, of Cedar Hill, Mo., was arrested on an in-state warrant on Southport Drive.

Dec. 15

Antoine T. Baker, 28, of East St. Louis, was arrested for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol, improper lane usage and no insurance on Route 3 at Carl Street.

Steven A. Gauch, 55, of Belleville, was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage on Quarry Road at Laura Court.

Dec. 16

Kevin C. Noerper, 56, of Swansea, was arrested for DUI and illegal transportation of alcohol on Admiral Weinel Boulevard.

Julie M. Eggers, 47, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI on Route 3 at Hilltop Road.

Monroe County Sheriff

Dec. 10

Sean Bagwell, 21, of Litchfield, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Dec. 13

Jamie Marquardt, 47, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage on Kaskaskia Road at Lemen Road.

Dec. 15

The Columbia Fire Department assisted deputies in responding about 3:45 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash involving a Ford Mustang on top of guidewires near a utility pole in the area of Route 158 and Centerville Road. No injuries were reported in the crash.

Tracy Dudley, 47, of Wood River, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant on Route 3 at I-255.

Dec. 16

A resident on Chesapeake Trail reported that his bank account was hacked into with several unauthorized transactions totalling $5,000 in missing funds.

Dec. 17

Javum Love, 20, and Jose Nunez, 20, both of St. Louis, were each arrested on fugitive from justice warrants and for obstructing identification.

Waterloo Police

Dec. 6

City ordinance violations for unlawful possession of e-cigarettes by minors were issued to four Waterloo Junior High School students.

Dec. 10

Steven Fry, 45, of Waterloo, was served a Monroe County warrant for failure to appear on city ordinance violations for failure to restrain dog and failure to vaccinate dog.

Dec. 12

Jamie Zarate, 22, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol, no insurance and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident on Route 3 at David Street.

Leanne Cowell, 33, of Maeystown, was arrested on a Randolph County warrant for deceptive practice and for no insurance at Applebee’s, 923 N. Illinois Route 3.

Dec. 15

Tyler D. Melvin, 19, of Marthasville, Mo., was cited for unlawful consumption of alcohol.