Police Blotter | 11/29/2017

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Nov. 25

Justin W. Jarvis, 40, of Dupo, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (amphetamine, dextroamphetamine), unlawful delivery of cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding.

Nov. 26

Craig C. Beck, 46, of St. Louis, was arrested for DUI, no insurance, improper lane usage, speeding and illegal transportation of alcohol following a 2 a.m. traffic stop on Route 3 at Gilmore Lake Road.

Monroe County Sheriff

Nov. 20

Charles W. Dickerson, 27, of Waterloo, was arrested for no insurance and speeding (107 in a 55 mph zone) on Route 156 west of Edgewater Drive.

Nov. 22

Eric Done, 32, of Hecker, was arrested for unlawful restraint following an incident on North Orchard Lane.

Nov. 23

Scott G. Moore, 48, of Waterloo, was charged with felony disorderly conduct (misuse of 911) following a 4 a.m. incident on Route 156 west of Waterloo.

Nov. 26

Spencer Vehlewald, 19, of Smithton, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant.

Brandon Pegg, 19, of Waterloo, was cited for speeding (95 in a 55 mph zone) on Route 159 in Hecker.

St. Clair County Sheriff

Nov. 23

Multiple fire departments responded about 7:25 p.m. to a large brush fire at the corner of Wagner Road and Imbs Station Road in rural St. Clair County. The Columbia, Millstadt, Prairie du Pont, Villa Hills, Cahokia and Camp Jackson fire departments were among those dispatched to the scene. Waterloo stood by at the Columbia fire station. The area affected was heavily wooded with multiple sinkholes and very rough terrain, Columbia Assistant Fire Chief Jim Broshears said. One nearby structure was protected from the flames. Firefighters were released from the scene within a couple of hours.

Waterloo Police

Nov. 24

Larry M. Schreiber, 81, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI and no insurance at Fast Stop, 409 S. Illinois Route 3.

Lance Jones, 22, of Modoc, and August Melching, 40, of Prairie du Rocher, were each issued city ordinance violations for public urination in the 200 block of North Main Street.

Nov. 25

Jeffery Chester, 32, and Clinton Crider, 37, both of Waterloo, were each arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 600 block of Park Street.

Corey Melvin, 28, of Belleville, was arrested on a fugitive from justice out-of-state warrant in the 200 block of West Mill Street.