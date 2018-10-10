Police Blotter | 10/3/2018

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Sept. 29

Talon D. Pile, 21, of East Alton, was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage on Route 3 at Gilmore Lake Road.

Sept. 30

At about 12:30 p.m., a woman reported her suicidal husband had driven from their home with a gun in his Jeep and headed toward the bank of the Mississippi River directly below the J.B. Bridge. Columbia police, EMS and fire, along with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, responded to the area of the bridge. Shortly after 1:15 p.m., the subject’s wife called again to report her husband was at Red Roof Liquor & Lottery off Palmer Road. Police took him into custody and EMS transported him to an area hospital.

Oct. 1

Ethan C. Atchison, 25, of Imperial, Mo., was arrested for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol and failure to signal on I-255 at milepost 4.8.

Kristen Kohne, 26, of St. Louis, was arrested for possession of a hypodermic syringe on Route 3 at Veterans Parkway.

Illinois State Police

Sept. 29

Shortly after 11 p.m., an Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network broadcast alerted law enforcement agencies of a wrong-way elderly driver traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-255 in St. Clair County. An East Carondelet police officer was able to stop the vehicle at mile marker 10 near the Cahokia exit without further incident.

Monroe County Sheriff

Sept. 25

The theft of an item valued at more than $300 from a package delivered by Federal Express to a property on Rachel Drive near Hecker is under investigation.

Sept. 27

Scott Lloyd, 43, of Waterloo, was arrested for felony driving while license revoked and possession of methamphetamine.

A report of criminal damage at 2560 Sutterville Road is under investigation. A washing machine, siding and windows were reported to have been shot with a shotgun at the home, which is vacant due to a recent fire.

Sept. 28

Melissa A. Schade, 34, of St. Louis, was arrested on Palmer Road at Route 3 in Columbia for heroin trafficking and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, both Class 3 felonies. She remains in the county jail with bond set at $30,000.

No injuries were reported following a 3 p.m. crash involving a Chevrolet sedan driven by a 16-year-old Waterloo girl and an International grain truck owned by Ronald Schewe in the area of 1068 Gall Road in rural Waterloo.

Sept. 29

Altamese Young, 32, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant and for driving while license revoked on I-255.

Addison J. Gunter, 21, of Red Bud, was arrested for DUI and speeding on South Main Street in Hecker.

Sept. 30

Todd R. Roscow, 47, of Red Bud, was arrested for domestic battery at 8048 Roscow Road.

Oct. 1

Alec Mooney, 19, of Waterloo, was charged with burglary stemming from a Sept. 22 incident at 2430 Hawkhaven Drive.

Waterloo Police

Sept. 8

Michael Heidorn, 51, of Belleville, was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage on North Market Street at Plaza Drive.

Sept. 17

Brenden A. Piazza, 24, of Waterloo, was arrested for domestic battery in the 400 block of Glendell Lane.

Sept. 24

Keith A. Radford II, 23, of Waterloo, was arrested for possession of cannabis (between 100 and 500 grams), possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and no rear registration light on Morrison Avenue at Front Street.

Sept. 27

James Greenwell Jr., 18, of Waterloo, was arrested for failure to register as a sex offender following a traffic stop on East First Street at North Market Street.

Zachary Distler, 30, of Edwardsville, was arrested for obstructing identification at Walmart, 961 N. Market Street.

Brittany Hurley, 31, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol and improper lane usage on Route 3 at Vandebrook Drive.

Sept. 28

Erin Mitchell, 40, of East Carondelet, was arrested for DUI and improper display of license plate on Route 3 at HH Road.

Michael L. Fink, 52, of Waterloo, was arrested for assault (threats) at 509 N. Moore Street.