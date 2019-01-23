Police Blotter | 1/16/2019

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Jan. 8

Tamara M. Van, 26, of O’Fallon, was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant and on a St. Clair County warrant.

Jan. 11

Columbia police handled four crash reports and several motorist assist calls during an afternoon snow storm. The main problem areas were the Route 158 ramps to and from Route 3. The most significant crash occurred on Main Street at Cherry Street at about 3:15 p.m. involving a school bus with 21 passengers on board driven by Judith Carter, 65, of Columbia and a Mazda CX-9 driven by Megan Gilbreth, 34, of Waterloo. The school bus was attempting to turn onto Cherry Street from southbound on Main when the Mazda struck its back fender. No injuries were reported in the crash.

Jan. 13

Columbia police are investigating the early morning theft of an SUV as well as two vehicle break-ins during the same time period. A black 2007 Cadillac Escalade was stolen from the 600 block of Briar Lakes Place. The theft was reported shortly after 9:20 a.m., but the crime is believed to have occurred between 3 and 5 a.m. The vehicle, which has not yet been recovered, was unlocked with its keys inside. Also early Sunday morning, a Chevrolet Equinox was entered in the 2500 block of Columbia Lakes Drive and a Dodge Ram was entered in the 2600 block of Columbia Lakes Drive, both with items reported missing. There were no signs of forced entry to either vehicle. “We can’t remind people enough to lock their vehicles overnight and keep valuables out of plain sight,” Columbia Police Chief Jerry Paul said. Anyone who may have observed suspicious behavior in the area of the thefts is asked to call 281-5151.

Monroe County Sheriff

Jan. 7

Ramone M. Connor, 25, of Cahokia, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant on Route 3. Also arrested in the traffic stop was Briana N. Graves, 24, on a St. Clair County warrant.

Jessica Ahne, 27, of Waterloo, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant.

Jan. 11

Deputies responded to several motorist assist calls and a few minor crashes during the late afternoon snow storm, including non-injury crashes on Route 158 at Route 3 and Route 3 at Kaskaskia Road.

Waterloo Police

Jan. 11

A 17-year-old was issued a city ordinance violation for possession of an e-cigarette at Waterloo High School, 505 E. Bulldog Boulevard.

Jan. 14

Jerry Edwards, 58, of Waterloo, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia on Hamacher Street at Rogers Street.