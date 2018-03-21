Pirates set sail for ultimate treasure

Returning eight starters from last year’s team that fell just short of a Class 1A state title, the Valmeyer High School baseball team is hungry for more in 2018.

“The team has its sights on making it back to Peoria and winning its last game of the season,” Valmeyer head coach Greg Reinhardt said.

Gone from last year’s magical 28-10 team is all-stater Easton Wallace, who led the team in hitting at .450 with 46 RBIs and finished as the school’s all-time hits leader. He is currently playing at Kaskaskia College. His twin brother, outfielder Erikson Wallace, also contributed to the team’s success.

Other than that, every member of the 2017 squad is back with a desire to win the whole thing this spring. Valmeyer has won three straight conference championships and consecutive regional titles.

The Pirates have been strong out of the gates this spring, going 4-0 in the first week.

Valmeyer’s pitching ace from a year ago, sophomore southpaw Philip Reinhardt, has already picked up where he left off. He threw a no-hitter in a 3-0 win at Steeleville on Thursday, striking out eight while walking two.

Reinhardt went 9-1 with a 0.95 ERA in 2017 and also hit .360 with 27 RBIs…

To read the rest of this article in the annual Spring Sports Preview, pick up the March 21, 2018, issue of the Republic-Times newspaper.

