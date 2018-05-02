Pirates, Eagles continue to impress

The wins keep coming for Valmeyer and Columbia on the baseball diamond, with other local teams still striving for consistency.

The defending Class 1A state runner-up Pirates improved to 20-4 on the season with a 5-3 victory at Alton on Saturday. The Pirates plated four runs in the first inning to make an early statement and held on from there.

Michael Chism went 3-for-4 and Philip Reinhardt added two hits and an RBI. Andrew Whipple picked up the mound victory.

Valmeyer edged Wood River last Wednesday, 3-2. The Oilers plated a run in the top of the seventh to tie the game, but the Pirates answered with a run in the bottom of the seventh to win.

Reinhardt went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Riley McCarthy added two hits for the Pirates.

Valmeyer defeated Red Bud last Tuesday, 11-1. Reinhardt, Cole Juelfs and Michael Chism collected three hits each for the Pirates.

The Pirates hosted Marissa on Tuesday and will battle Mt. Zion at Busch Stadium this afternoon. Valmeyer plays at O’Fallon on Saturday…>>>

