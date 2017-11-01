Pirates add regional crown to treasure chest

Valmeyer is the last local high school volleyball team standing after winning a third straight regional title last week.

The Pirates hope to add even more shiny hardware to their treasure chest this week.

Valmeyer (27-10) defeated Patoka in the Class 1A Okawville Regional last Tuesday, 25-19, 25-15.

Kendra Goldschmidt finished with 13 service points and Jessie Seidel led the way with seven kills.

Valmeyer outlasted Okawville in three sets Thursday night to win the regional crown, 25-20, 23-25, 25-15.

Sisters Sam and Jessie Seidel recorded 17 kills each to lead the Pirates. Sara Andres added 10 kills.

Guin Kohnz, the daughter of head coach Jenny Kohnz, recorded a season-high 41 assists in the regional title win.

“She is our playmaker, our quarterback,” the coach said of her daughter. “She doesn’t get the big kill, but she is the one that touches the ball every play of the game and runs our offense. She does a great job of spreading the offense and using her jump set to throw off the other team’s defense.”

After dropping the second set, the Pirates received a boost via freshman Brooke Maus, who provided a great service run in the deciding third set,

“Brooke is our go-to server,” Jenny Kohnz said. “She is consistent and doesn’t let nerves get the best of her. She has continued to come in at crucial times this year and get the serve over for us.”

At the Christ Our Rock Lutheran Sectional in Centralia on Monday night, Valmeyer showed its toughness once again in a 25-23, 25-23 victory over Hardin Calhoun.

“We had beaten Calhoun earlier in the season, but we knew they would be a different and improved team,” Jenny Kohnz told the Republic-Times. “We trailed both games and always had to fight our way back. We would get a lead, and lose it again… we couldn’t seem to put the ball away or the game away. But my girls always play to win, and they attack hard to the last point.”

Jessie Seidel recorded 12 kills and Sam Seidel added nine kills. Kohnz had 22 assists…>>>

Read about the the rest of this story in the November 1 issue of the Republic-Times.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.