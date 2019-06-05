Pickett ‘leaving (CHS) a better place’

After 16 years of teaching special education students and leading Columbia High School’s student council to national recognition, Linda Pickett is retiring.

“I think I’ve done everything I could possibly do with this job,” Pickett said. “I think I’m leaving this place a better place than when I started.”

Pickett began working in Columbia in 2003. Before that, she was a music therapist in psychiatric hospitals.

She also taught two years in Augusta, Ga., and two years as a long-term substitute teacher in the Waterloo school district.

She had been out of education for some time when she came to Columbia because her son needed five surgeries to fix congenital heart problems.

She was serving on the Waterloo School Board at the time, but Pickett said she knew there was another excellent, nearby employer.

“The Columbia schools have had an excellent reputation, which I wanted to be a part of,” the 60-year-old recalled.

Pickett, who has a master’s in education, was hired as a learning disabilities resource teacher to teach science and social studies.

She also quickly began working as a co-adviser for student council, an organization Pickett was active in when she was in high school…

