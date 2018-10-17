Patricia J. Waterman | Obituary

Patricia J. Waterman (nee Marchildon), 86, of Waterloo, died Oct. 10, 2018, in St. Louis.

She was born March 1, 1932, in Cairo, daughter of the late Clement and Joe Katherine Marchildon (nee Kuykendall).

She was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Maeystown and First Baptist Church of Waterloo.

She was also a member of Daughters of the American Revolution and the Red Hat Society.

Pat was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan and loved to play cards and fish, when she wasn’t cleaning her late husband Norman’s fish.

Pat had a heart of gold and was a longtime volunteer. She retired from MAR Graphics.

She is survived by her children Kay Wiegand, Janis Reitz and Pamela (Donald) Muertz; daughter-in-law Karen Waterman; grandchildren Chris (Kim) Walster, Tara Reitz, Casey Swank, Samantha Muertz and Donald Muertz Jr.; 11 great-grandchildren; brother Clement Marchildon; special niece Laura (Wayne) Coleson; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Norman E. Waterman Sr.; son Norman E. Waterman Jr.; grandson Tyler L. Reitz; parents; and sister Margaret LaMarr

Visitation was Oct. 14, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, and Oct. 15, at St. John United Church of Christ, Maeystown.

Funeral services were Oct. 15, at the church, Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment followed at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.