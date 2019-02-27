Papenberg to receive Chamber recognition

Even those who don’t know Brad Papenberg know his work and probably know his face.

He is a regular feature of Gibault and Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Parish fundraisers, as well as most Waterloo picnics and festivities as a longtime employee of State Bank of Waterloo. If it’s happening in Waterloo, chances are Papenberg has had a hand in making it happen.

“For years Brad has been dedicated to serving this community through his role as the city treasurer and his involvement in a number of community organizations,” said Lisa Reece, who nominated Papenberg for this year’s Waterloo Chamber of Commerce Community Service Award.

Papenberg was announced as the 2019 winner, succeeding 2018 winner Ken Valentine.

A 1984 graduate of Gibault, Papenberg is the father of Gibault alumnus Caralyn, 20, and junior Kelly, 17.

“He supports local school and church programs in any way he can,” Reece said…>>>

Read more in the February 27, 2019, issue.

