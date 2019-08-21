Obst reflects on service

The theme of this year’s Waterloo Homecoming parade is “Agriculture: Past and Present,” and by selecting Arlin Obst as grand marshal, the town is honoring someone whose work in the past still makes an impact today.

“It’s quite an honor that they still recognize you,” the 95-year-old Waterloo resident said. “It means you did at least a halfway decent job when you were working, so they remembered you and give you this job.”

Obst worked for 25.5 years as farm advisor at the University of Illinois Extension office, beginning in the summer of 1961…

Read more in the Aug. 21 edition of the Republic-Times, or click here to subscribe.