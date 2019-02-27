Oak Hill residents show artistic flair

One hall at Oak Hill senior care center in Waterloo recently received an upgrade, as it is now home to a pop-up resident art gallery.

The hall is adorned with paintings, sketches, embroideries and more that depict such disparate scenes as a beach and young girl.

All the artwork is completed by residents of Oak Hill.

“The idea is to have paintings rotate out as new artists become a part of our community or current residents bring in more of their paintings,” said Brook Matthews, director of therapeutic recreation and volunteer coordinator at Oak Hill. “Currently, all of the paintings have been completed by the resident prior to them moving to Oak Hill.”

Matthews said the idea for the art gallery has been gestating for some time, as she knew the center was home to several artists.

After holding a coloring contest in December, Matthews redoubled her efforts to showcase some of the art…>>>

Read more in the February 27, 2019, issue.

