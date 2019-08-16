No injuries in rollover crash

Emergency personnel responded about 3:30 a.m. Saturday to a vehicle rollover crash on the ramp from Route 158 to northbound Route 3 in Columbia. The male driver and sole occupant of the vehicle refused medical treatment on scene.

Corey Saathoff Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.