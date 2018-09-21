Nighttime pavement repairs on I-255

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that Interstate 255 from Route 157 in Cahokia to the Jefferson Barracks Bridge in Monroe County will be restricted to one lane in each direction during the nighttime hours of 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Monday, Sept. 24, weather permitting.

This work is necessary to repair the pavement, IDOT said, with work anticipated to be completed by mid-November.

Delays should be expected and the use of alternate routes may be beneficial, IDOT said.

The contractor on this project is Keeley & Sons of East St. Louis.