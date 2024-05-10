Changing of the guard on Monroe County Board

Pictured, from left, Monroe County Clerk Jonathan McLean, Doug Garmer and Hitzemann finalize Garmer’s appointment to the Monroe County Board on Thursday.

Doug Garmer took his seat as a county commissioner a few months earlier than expected during Thursday morning’s meeting of the Monroe County Board in Waterloo.

Garmer replaced Dennis Knobloch, who announced in August he would not seek re-election in this November’s general election. Garmer is running unopposed for the seat. Both are Republicans.

Knobloch, who has been absent or attending meetings remotely for most of 2024 due to ongoing health issues, tendered his letter of resignation Wednesday.

Garmer accepted the nomination of the Monroe County Republican Central Committee during the meeting and then took the oath of office administered by Monroe County Resident Circuit Judge Chris Hitzemann.

Prior to Thursday, Garmer had been an alderman for Columbia’s first ward since 2021. Columbia City Administrator Doug Brimm reported Garmer had tendered his resignation as alderman effective immediately prior to accepting the commissionership.

State law gives Columbia Mayor Bob Hill a total of 60 days to appoint a replacement for Garmer, subject to the advice and consent of the Columbia City Council.

