New county clerk settling in

After two full weeks on the job, new Monroe County Clerk and Recorder Jonathan McLean is enjoying his new position.

“Every morning I wake up, and I’m excited to come in and learn more,” the 36-year-old Columbia man said. “There seems to always be an issue that comes up every day, so I like coming in just to see what’s going to happen.”

McLean, a Republican, won the county clerk seat in the midterm elections, receiving 65.2 percent of the vote. The seat was vacated by the retirement of longtime county clerk Dennis Knobloch, also a Republican.

McLean ran because he finds the county clerk’s role particularly interesting due to how much governmental business must come through that office, including elections.

“We’re a very important office in that a lot of offices and departments rely on us to do their jobs,” he said. “I don’t think it’s boring at all. There’s always something going on…>>>

