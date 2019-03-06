National singer coming to Waterloo

John Glosson

Those who are interested will soon have a chance to see a free concert by a national singer in Waterloo.

John Glosson will be performing at 2 p.m. this Sunday at St. Paul United Church of Christ as part of its fine arts concert series.

Glosson became famous in 2012, when he was the runner-up on the short-lived ABC reality singing competition series “Duets.” He sang with country music star Jennifer Nettles.

St. Paul UCC Director of Music Ministries Gary Humphrey first saw Glosson on that show.

“At that time, I thought to myself that if I could get him to come I would like to do that,” Humphrey said.

About two years ago, Humphrey worked toward making that happen, as he messaged Glosson on Facebook to ask if he would perform at the church.

Now, that performance is going to become a reality as part of a concert series that has seen acts as disparate as harpists, big bands, jazz groups and vocalists…>>>

