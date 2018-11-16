 Narcan save in Waterloo - Republic-Times | News

Narcan save in Waterloo

By on November 16, 2018 at 7:53 pm

Waterloo police and Monroe County EMS responded to the Dairy Queen parking lot off Route 3 about 6:40 p.m. Friday for a drug overdose.
Police said two doses of Narcan were successfully administered to the overdose patient, who was then transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

{CAPTION}

Corey Saathoff

Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.