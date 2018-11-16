Narcan save in Waterloo

Waterloo police and Monroe County EMS responded to the Dairy Queen parking lot off Route 3 about 6:40 p.m. Friday for a drug overdose. Police said two doses of Narcan were successfully administered to the overdose patient, who was then transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

