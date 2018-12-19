Motion to dismiss Coleman petition

In what may finally bring the murder conviction of Chris Coleman to a close, Monroe County State’s Attorney Chris Hitzemann filed a motion last week to dismiss a post conviction petition filed in April on Coleman’s behalf.

Coleman, who was convicted in 2011 for the May 5, 2009 murders of his wife, Sheri, and two young sons, Garret, 11, and Gavin, 9, is serving concurrent life terms. Earlier this year, he filed a petition for post conviction relief which, if granted, would afford him a new trial in the same Monroe County court that convicted him.

Coleman stated in his petition that he is due a new trial based on ineffective counsel, denial of due process and a claim of “actual innocence.”

Hitzemann and Appellate Prosecutor Charles R. Zalar responded with a motion to dismiss that addresses each of those claims.

Coleman’s motion for a new trial and his appeal, which differs from a petition for post conviction relief, were already denied. An appeal is limited to considering information from the original trial. A petition for post conviction relief addresses violations of a defendant’s constitutional rights.

The appellate court in its decision found that “circumstantial evidence of guilt was overwhelming. The court additionally found that when all the contentions of errors were considered, the defendant nonetheless received a fundamentally fair trial,” according to Hitzemann’s motion to dismiss.

To read the entire Motion to Dismiss, click here.

Read the rest of the story in the December 19, 2018, newspaper.

