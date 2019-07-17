Monroe Division up for grabs

Waterloo catcher Zack Seiler prepares to field a bunt during a recent contest at Valmeyer.

With just a handful of games remaining in the Mon-Clair League regular season, the race for the Monroe Division title is still too close to call.

The Belleville Rockies, last year’s league champion, sit in first place at 14-4, followed by the Waterloo Millers (12-5), Millstadt Green Machine (11-7) and Fairview Heights Redbirds (11-7).

The Valmeyer Lakers are 6-14.

This Sunday, Belleville and Waterloo will clash at SPPS Field in a doubleheader that could go a long way in determining the division.

The Millers split doubleheaders with the St. Louis Printers and Fairview Heights over the weekend.

On Saturday, Waterloo lost 2-0 in nine innings and won 8-5 over the Printers.

Waterloo’s Reid Hendrickson threw seven shutout innings in the first game against the Printers, but St. Louis scratched across two runs off the Millers’ bullpen to emerge victorious.

Waterloo jumped out with five runs in the first inning of the second game and added three more in the second inning to go up 8-0 early.

Kade Burns, Mitchell Krebs, Keegan Baxmeyer and Bailey Zimmer contributed two hits each for the Millers in the win.

On Sunday, Waterloo lost a hard-fought first game with the Redbirds, 5-3. The game was tied 3-3 after four innings, but Fairview Heights plated single runs in the fifth and sixth innings to pull it out.

Parker Stidham took the loss on the mound and both Baxmeyer and DJ Miller collected two hits apiece for Waterloo.

In game two, the Waterloo bats came alive in a 9-2 victory. Ethan Ruff, Krebs, Miller, Burns and Zack Seiler finished with two hits each. Grant Jausel, a 6-foot-2 lefty who pitched at Rend Lake College, stymied the Fairview Heights offense, allowing just three hits in five shutout innings.

Read more in this week’s issue, or click here to subscribe.