Mon-Clair season in full swing

Waterloo’s Ethan Ruff connects for a hit against Millstadt last season.

With the spring high school sports season now complete, attention turns to the Mon-Clair League baseball season.

All three local teams – the Waterloo Millers, Valmeyer Lakers and Millstadt Green Machine – are at or above .500 in league play entering this weekend.

The Millers are 8-3 in league play and sit just a half game back of Monroe Division leader Belleville.

Following a 12-6 loss to Millstadt in non-league action on Friday, Waterloo dropped a 7-1 contest to the Charleston Riverdogs on Sunday.

Millers leadoff hitter Ethan Ruff doubled and scored on an RBI double off the bat of Keegan Baxmeyer in the first inning, but that was all the scoring Waterloo could muster on the day.

The Riverdogs plated six runs in the sixth inning to emerge victorious.

Ruff is hitting .410 with nine RBIs to lead the Millers, who host Cape Girardeau for two this Saturday starting at 1:30 p.m. before traveling to Belleville for a Sunday doubleheader.

Leading pitchers for Waterloo are Parker Stidham (3-1, 2.92 ERA) and Reid Hendrickson (1-0, 0.88 ERA)…

For more on this story pick up a copy of this week’s issue, or click here to subscribe.