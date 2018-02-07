Mixed reaction to governor’s address

Republican Governor Bruce Rauner delivered his annual State of the State address last Wednesday in Springfield, touching on job creation, term limits, the state budget and property tax relief.

State lawmakers serving this area offered mixed reactions to the address.

The governor began with an overview of the triumphant moments in Illinois’ history before delving into more serious and edgy topics. Midway into his speech, he turned his attention to the state’s economy by noting that policies need to be put in place to recruit job creators.

“But this is not a prize one wins alone,” Rauner said. “It takes a collaborative effort, a forget-about-the-politics-and-roll-up-our-sleeves kind of approach.

“It requires a laser-like focus on economic development and job creation and a bipartisan dedication to restore public trust.”

State Sen. Paul Schimpf (R-Waterloo) told the Republic-Times following the address that he shares Rauner’s stance on economic reforms.

“The governor correctly notes that none of our economic problems can be solved unless we make Illinois an attractive destination for job creators,” he said.

Despite his positive takeaway from the speech, Schimpf said there is more work to be done in Springfield to reignite the state’s economy.

“The governor correctly noted that last year’s tax increase did not solve the root problem facing Illinois. Simply put, job creators don’t want to come to our state,” Schimpf said. “In order to achieve long-term economic stability, we need the economic growth that comes from businesses choosing to hire people who live in our state.”

Rauner’s tone during the speech was in keeping with previous calls to bring reforms to workers compensation and the pension system…>>>

Read the rest of the story in the February 7, 2018, issue of the Republic-Times.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.