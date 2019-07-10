Millers fall in Midsummer Classic final

Waterloo’s Trevor Davis pitches during Saturday’s 6-5 semifinal win over the Belleville Rockies at Borsch Park in Valmeyer. Davis earned the victory in relief for the Millers. See more photos by clicking here.

The 48th annual Valmeyer Midsummer Classic at Borsch Park provided an entertaining three days of baseball over the July 4 holiday and pitted two regular tournament winners in the title game.

In the end, the mighty offense of the St. Louis Spikes proved too potent for the Waterloo Millers on Sunday. The Spikes won 15-8.

Waterloo won Midsummer Classic titles in 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2013 and 2015. The Spikes add this year’s top trophy to previous tourney wins in 2007, 2011 and 2014.

The Belleville Rockies, last year’s Midsummer Classic champion, won third place over the St. Louis Printers, 11-4.

July 4 action began with Waterloo edging the Millstadt Green Machine in a well-played contest, 3-2.

Matt Janocik singled, Mark Branz walked and Michael Jacobsen hit a bloop single to right for Millstadt in the top of the second. Jacob Wilson came through with an RBI hit to put the Green Machine up 2-0.

The Millers answered in the third inning when Zack Seiler singled, Trevor Davis was hit by a pitch and Ethan Ruff bunted both runners over. Logan Mueth’s grounder to third resulted in an errant throw to the plate, scoring one. Mitchell Krebs hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game.

The score remained 2-2 as both starting hurlers – Reid Hendrickson for Waterloo and former Miller Andrew Yancik for Millstadt – pitched masterfully through the middle innings.

In the eighth inning, Ruff singled and was bunted over to second before stealing third. Krebs came through with a solid single to right to score Ruff.

Hendrickson closed out the contest for the complete game victory.

