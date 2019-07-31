 Millers down, but not out - Republic-Times | News

Millers down, but not out

By on July 31, 2019 at 11:21 am
Waterloo third baseman Mike Ward throws across the diamond during a game earlier this season. 

The Mon-Clair League enters its final week of the regular season and three baseball teams still have a shot at the Monroe Division title. 

The Belleville Rockies lead the division at 18-6, followed by the Fairview Heights Redbirds at 17-7 and Waterloo Millers at 17-8. 

The Rockies play two against Millstadt on Saturday and the Redbirds play two against Charleston on Saturday. 

The Millers take on Cape Girardeau for one game tonight at 8 p.m…

Corey Saathoff

Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.