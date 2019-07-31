Millers down, but not out

The Mon-Clair League enters its final week of the regular season and three baseball teams still have a shot at the Monroe Division title.
The Belleville Rockies lead the division at 18-6, followed by the Fairview Heights Redbirds at 17-7 and Waterloo Millers at 17-8.
The Rockies play two against Millstadt on Saturday and the Redbirds play two against Charleston on Saturday.
The Millers take on Cape Girardeau for one game tonight at 8 p.m…
