Meth dealer sentenced to federal prison

A Randolph County man who was arrested following a police chase between Hecker and Waterloo in August 2015 was sentenced Thursday to federal prison on methamphetamine charges.

Joseph S. Hatley, 39, of Tilden, was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, according to Donald S. Boyce, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois.

Hatley’s federal sentence was ordered to run consecutively to any previously imposed state sentence.

Evidence presented in court established that Hatley was involved with other persons in the manufacture and distribution of meth in Southern Illinois. Co-defendants Dyllan Wayland and Colty Peak were previously sentenced to 100 months’ imprisonment and 140 months’ imprisonment, respectively, for their roles in the conspiracy.

The conspiracy occurred between November 2013 and August 2015, in Perry, Randolph, Monroe, Jackson and St. Clair counties.

At sentencing, the judge found Hatley responsible for the distribution of 1.76 kilograms of meth and 283.5 grams of ice. Ice is methamphetamine with a purity level of at least 80 percent.

Hatley was also found responsible for the unlawful possession of 28.8 grams of pseudoephedrine.

His sentence was enhanced based on his reckless endangerment of others during the Aug. 18, 2015 police pursuit in Monroe County.

Hatley led authorities on a chase beginning at about 8 p.m. along Route 156 between Hecker and Waterloo before being pulled over at Wayne’s One Stop on South Market Street in Waterloo after Monroe County sheriff’s deputies deployed spike sticks to puncture the tires of the Dodge Caliber he was driving.

Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Hatley in Hecker, but he refused to stop and began to throw a white powdery substance from his vehicle while traveling west on Route 156 toward Waterloo. While fleeing, Hatley also drove in the eastbound lane of Route 156 on numerous occasions.

Deputies collected crystal meth, a digital scale, a large amount of U.S. currency, and other items of paraphernalia as evidence in the case.

