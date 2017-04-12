MCEDC hosts inaugural annual meeting

A brisk wind from the west greeted many of the approximately 100 attendees of the first annual meeting of the Monroe County Illinois Economic Development Corporation as they walked out on the fifth story balcony of 11 South in Columbia on March 30.

There, most for the first time, attendees saw the splendid panorama visible from 100 feet above Route 3, with the St. Louis skyline and its Arch just 11 miles north in the distance.

Attendees then went inside to experience a wind of economic change and development for Monroe County and surrounding areas.

Outgoing MCEDC Board Chairman Jim Hill launched the session, describing the first eight months of operation of the not-for-profit, public-private partnership.

“We are very excited about the development opportunities in the region and the potential for the corporation to drive those forward,” Hill said.

He noted the MCEDC was an outgrowth of the former county development council headed up by the late Nora Feuquay. Incorporated last April, the MCEDC surged off the ground with the hiring of Edie Koch as executive director in August…>>>

