Mandatory evacuation ordered

Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing issued a press release regarding updated river crest forecasts:

“Last night the Army Corps of Engineers raised the Mississippi River crest prediction to 46 feet for Sunday June 9, 2019. Tomorrow the mandatory evacuation will be implemented and the curfew of 7:00 pm, to 7:00 am, will be enforced in the restricted area.



I encourage all residents to evacuate and put plans in place to do so. This is a rapidly evolving situation and the crest has changed multiple times over the past several days. With the forecast of additional rainfall this could further complicate the situation.



The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department will continue the check point system with the help of the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System which is comprised of multiple law enforcement agencies throughout the state. Only residents or property owners will be allowed in the restricted area. Anyone helping residents move from the restricted area please have the name and address of the location you will be going to.



The National Guard is set to arrive today and assist with the flooding issues that may arise.



For residents that live in any of the restricted area I want to strongly encourage you to sign up with Emergency Management for the Code Red Alerts. This system will notify you of any emergency situation that arises regarding weather and flooding.”

Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing issued a separate press release this morning regarding an issue south of Maeystown regarding the levee:

“Be advised we have received information of a situation on the levee just north of Fort de Chartres and Prairie Du Rocher that the levee districts are working on. We have shut down all entry in to the restricted area south of Maeystown and everyone south of Maeystown must evacuate immediately until further notice.”

UPDATE:

Sheriff Rohlfing has just “confirmed the situation is in Randolph County and the levee districts are working on stabilizing it. The levee has not been compromised but we want the public to know of the situation.”

Sheriff Rohfing said it was a sand boil in Randolph County.

The Republic-Times will update this story as information becomes available.