Man sought in connection with stolen truck

By on June 4, 2019 at 2:42 pm
John Shea

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a Granite City man in connection with the recent theft of a pickup truck near Valmeyer.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on May 26, deputies responded to 1452 State Route 156 west of Waterloo for the report of a stolen 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck. 

“Due to the great work by the responding deputies and the St. Peters (Mo.) Police Department, the vehicle was recovered a short time later in St. Peters, Mo.,” Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing said. 

Through the investigation, further evidence was recovered and on May 31, the case was presented to Monroe County State’s Attorney Chris Hitzemann.

John M. Shea, 29, of Granite City, is charged with unlawful possession of a stolen or converted vehicle. Bond was set at $50,000. 

Shea is not in custody at this time and is currently being searched for by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. 

The investigation regarding the stolen vehicle is still ongoing and the sheriff’s department is asking the public if they know of any further information that could assist with the investigation or know the whereabouts of Mr. Shea to please contact the sheriff’s department,” Rohlfing said.    

