Man charged in Dupo burglaries

A Dupo man was charged this week in connection with two residential burglaries reported in that town on Monday morning.

The burglaries occurred in the 300 block of State Street and 500 block of Minnie Avenue, Dupo police said, with a TV and purse stolen from one of the homes and an iPad missing from the other residence.

On Wednesday, the case was presented to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office. Stephen E. Norman, 30, of Dupo, was charged with two counts of burglary. Both counts are Class 1 felonies due to prior burglaries committed by Norman, police said.

Norman’s bond was set at $100,000, and he remains at the St. Clair County Jail in Belleville.